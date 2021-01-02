McGowan

Frances Yeatts McGowan, 94, went home to be with her Lord January 2, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon on Wednesday January 6, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Noah Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

A native of Danville, Virginia, Frances was the daughter of the late Helen Lucille Ferrell and Charles Herbert Yeatts. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter Joseph McGowan, Sr.; grandson, Charles Michael McGowan, Jr.; and son-in-law, Barry Pileggi.

A Founding member of Holy Cross Parish, Frances was always devoted to her church family. For a number of years, Frances had worked at Belk Department Store in Winston-Salem, Innkeeper in Winston-Salem, and A-1 Self Storage.

Survivors include her daughters, Fran Petticord and Larston of Kernersville, and Maureen Pileggi of Winston-Salem; sons, Marty McGowan and Lynn of Kernersville, Mike McGowan and Lynn of Kernersville, and Joe McGowan and Jennifer of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Lars Petticord and Helen, Nicole Gottfried and Chris, Ryan Hutchins and Jeff, Martin McGowan and Morgan, Brittany McGowan, Joey McGowan and Amanda, Annie McGowan, Sarah Greco, and Katie McGowan; great-grandchildren, Hugh, Elliott, Drew, Greer, Frankie, Grace, Cora, and Rae; and a host of extended family and friends.

Frances will lie in state at the church from 11:00AM until time for Mass on Wednesday. The family will visit with friends outside the church from 11:00AM until time for Mass. Social distancing protocol including masks will be observed at all times.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be directed to the Holy Cross Catholic Church Building Fund, 616 S. Cherry Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

