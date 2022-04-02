McGee

Ronald Franklin McGee passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 2, 2022 with complications from a stroke.

A native of Kernersville, NC, Ronald was a loving husband of 68 years to Peggy Knight McGee who preceded him in death. He was the son of the late Willie and Alley Nelson McGee, of Kernersville. Ronald loved his family and his passion of serving the Lord and witnessing to everyone he met. He loved gardening, fishing, and just working in his garage. Ronald was well known in the community as a professional heat treater and metallurgist, and owned and operated RFM Metal Treating until his retirement. Ronald helped start the Little League program in Kernersville and was a coach for many years. He then went on to coach and sponsor Girls Softball at the Swaim Complex in Kernersville. He would make sure anyone wanting to play ball played and even made sure all got to the game, because he would pick them up. Ronald was also a coach at Kerwin Christian School for some time.

Ronald was a great father, grandfather, and great grandfather, a role model for all to follow. He loved Gospel Music, especially following his son and grandson in group, “Paid For”. Surviving are his three children, Randy (Norma) McGee, Hope (Jimmy) Greer, and Judy Cockman; grandchildren, Chris McGee, Hillary Hill, Denise Masters, Dawn Hunley, Will Groce, Anna Groce, and Julie Lowery; great grandchildren, Elyssa Jones, Elivia McGee, Erika McGee, Alyssa McGee, Alston Hill, Ashton Hill, Anson Hill, Chloe Groce, Lilly Groce, Corbin Groce, Chase Hunley, Jacob Masters, Brittany Brown, Katelyn Collie, Camron Masters, Wayne Henry, Jahli Henry, Michael Walker, and Cai Lowery; great-great grandchildren, Elijah McGee, and Ansley McGee; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene McGee, Harold McGee, and Larry McGee; and one sister, Bonita Hauser.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Welcome Door Baptist Church, 6741 Vance Road, Kernersville, NC, officiated by Pastor Brian Taylor and Pastor Clayton Reid. The family will greet friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, 530 Dobson Street, Kernersville, NC

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.PierceJeffersonFuneralService.com