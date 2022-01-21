McGee

Colfax – Mrs. Hazel Irene Pendry McGee, 82, passed away on January 21, 2022 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 19, 1939 in Guilford County to Emory and Mabel Pendry. Hazel retired from Gilbarco after 29 years of service. She was a long-time member of Main Street Baptist Church. Hazel enjoyed working in her flower garden as well as jigsaw puzzles. She loved crafting, making gifts for all of her grandchildren and children. Hazel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her great granddaughter, Brooke Fielder and her brother, Billy Pendry. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Bobby McGee; four children, Terry Dowdy (husband, Michael), Linda Robinson (husband, James), Jane McGee, and Wayne McGee (wife, Lisa); 11 grandchildren, Shilo Schank (husband, Andrew), Marla Fielder (husband, Chris), Michael Dowdy II, Luke Dowdy (wife, Melissa), Valerie Brittain (husband, Chris), Dereck Williams, Jarrett Williams, Morgan Robinson, Victoria McGee, Sam McGee, and Parker McGee; 12 great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Jane Taylor and Margaret McGee; sister-in-law, Patsy Pendry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Hazel will be private. There will be a private family burial at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street Baptist Church at 126 N Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.