James Joseph McCuiston, 76, of Kernersville died Monday, August 7, 2023. He was lovingly known to many as “Jim or Poochie”. He was born September 10,1946, to Oscar Thomas and Pearl Robbins McCuiston and was a 1964 graduate of East Forsyth High School.

As an 8th generation resident of Forsyth County, McCuiston was a veteran of the United States Air Force earning the rank of sergeant— serving in both France and Turkey. He spent the majority of his professional career honing his natural talent for operating heavy equipment, specifically bulldozers. He worked decades in Alaska, for Alaska General Construction Company on the Trans Alaska Pipeline, the state of Alaska and as an equipment operator on barges. Jim lived an unconventional life, having followed the Grateful Dead for an extended period and owning a music venue in Winston-Salem, he aptly named Sunshines. He had a love for dogs, especially German Shepherds, of which he trained while in the military. There was never a dog he met that didn’t love him. He was also an avid “shagger” and enjoyed spending weekends dancing at any shag club or gathering that he could find. Ironically, he danced his last dance this past Sunday night, doing one of his favorite things up to the end. He could spin a story, some of which seemed unbelievable and far-fetched but right in step with his Scots-Irish lineage and always entertaining and colorful. He embraced his sobriety decades ago and spent the rest of his life mentoring and meeting others that were on a similar path through the Unity Hall ministry in Winston-Salem.

Surviving are two sisters, Myrna Whitley and husband Barry of Farmington, N.C., Barbara Cleary of Mocksville, N.C.; brother, Thomas McCuiston and wife Cherry of Asheboro, N.C.

He also had several nephews and nieces, Charles Cleary, Jr. of Boone, N.C., Brooke and Jake Cashion of Kernersville, N.C., Andrea and Charles Peyton of Birmingham, Alabama, Brian McCuiston and Ann-Marie Taylor of High Point, N.C., and Derek and Beth McCuiston of Winston-Salem. He also had two great nieces, Emma McCuiston of Charlotte, N.C. and Madeline Cashion of Pensacola, Florida.

The family extends a special thank you to Helen Gwyn, who was a dear family friend until the end. Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne McCuiston, and brother-in-law Charles Cleary.

The family will host friends and family on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Pisgah United Methodist Church, Kernersville, NC with Rev. Bill Adams officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

