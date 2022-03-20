McBrayer

Kernersville – David Yates McBrayer, 91, resident of Kernersville, died March 20, 2022 at his home. Dad always began his prayers, “Kind and merciful Heavenly Father”, and now his voice will reverberate in the minds of his children throughout eternity. He lived a Christian life of service.

He was born March 8, 1931 in Cleveland County, the son of Helen Blanton McBrayer and Edwin Yates McBrayer. Dad graduated from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, where he was in ROTC, in 1954 and later entered the U.S. Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. The love of his life, Carolyn Warlick McBrayer, joined him there and they were married and honeymooned in Corpus Christi. He continued in the Reserves and was Certified Retired Reserve U.S. Air Force Captain in 1973. Dad enjoyed a 30-year career in public health as a Registered Sanitarian, working in the state of North Carolina. During his tenure in public health, he earned a citation for “Outstanding Service” to the citizens of Dare County during the “Ash Wednesday Storm” in March of 1962. In those days, before the availability of bottled water, he ordered the use of milk tankers to haul fresh water to areas where most wells were destroyed. He also received the “Watson S. Rankin Award” for outstanding contributions to public health in North Carolina (in 1982), the award for “Outstanding Service” as a District Sanitarian to the Randolph County Health Department (in 1983), the “NCPHA Sanitarian of the Year” for the West Piedmont Environmental Health Section (in 1984), the “30 Years’ Service Award” to the people of North Carolina (in 1988), the “W.A. Broadway Award” for outstanding contributions in environmental health (in 1991), and a “Certificate of Appreciation for Dedication to Public Health” from the Environmental Health Supervisors Association Central District.

Dad also enjoyed his service on the Board of Directors for the Horneytown Volunteer Fire Department and his service on the Guilford County Criminal Justice Board. He retired from the state and took a job with the Davidson County Health Department, which lasted seven years before he retired to enjoy his tractors and Hereford cattle on his farm in Kernersville. That was when K&W Cafeteria came calling, but Dad had a corn crop to harvest first. Once his corncrib was full, he was ready for another challenge. Proving that he would never drop the ball, he set a standard for other restaurateurs. He conducted Food Handlers Certification Schools in accordance with the National Restaurant Association’s ServeSafe with 177 managers and staff from five states. As the Hispanic workforce grew, the need for a Spanish food handlers program was apparent. He put together a special video narrated by a registered sanitarian, fluent in Spanish, to educate Hispanics on safe food handling practices. Six Spanish food handlers’ schools were conducted with 87 Hispanic employees receiving certificates. On June 30, 1997, during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., he accepted a national award, given annually by the National Environmental Health Association, “Food Sanitarian of the Year Award.” He retired from K&W as their Environmental Health Consultant on March 31, 2004. Dad restored three A-Model Fords for his children and treasured our Tennessee Walking Horses, family pets, and many years of quail hunting with friends and his well trained Pointers and Setters.

Surviving is his wife, Carolyn; his children, Cathy Poole, Kevin McBrayer (Angie), and Kay Gibson (Steve); two granddaughters, Jessica G. Ryan and Jordan B. Gibson; and two great granddaughters, Autumn and Arwen Ryan.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at Smith Grove Baptist Church in Colfax with Dr. Chuck Peters officiating. An interment with military honors will follow the service in the church cemetery. Mr. McBrayer will lie in state from 1:30-2:00 p.m. at the church on Thursday.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Stephen S. Ruehle for his excellent and compassionate medical care, as well as his nurse, Kim McEntee, RN. We would also like to thank his caregivers, Stephanie Dillon, Stephanie Moore, Angie McBrayer, and Jim Laramore. Flowers are welcome and memorials may be directed to Smith Grove Baptist Church c/o Cemetery Fund to aid in cemetery preservation in the coming years. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.