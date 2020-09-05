Matthews

Kernersville – Mr. Larry Keith Matthews, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center after being in declining health for several months. He was born on November 12, 1944 in Forsyth County to Coy L. and Mary T. Matthews. Larry was a member of Glenn View Baptist Church. He was the owner of Larry K. Matthews Accounting Firm. Larry was a 1963 graduate of East Forsyth High School and a 1967 graduate of High Point College. He was a member of the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and the N.C. Society of Accountants.

In addition to his father, Larry was preceded in death by his twin brother at birth and his older brother, Wayne. He is survived by his mother, Mary Matthews of the home; sister and brother-in-law, Nora and Michael Williard of Kernersville; his nephew, Matthew Williard and wife, Amanda and their son, his great nephew, Michael Southwood Williard all of Wilmington; and many cousins, special friends, and clients.

With social distancing observed and face coverings requested, a graveside service for Larry will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Glenn View Baptist Church with Dr. Brad Wright and Rev. Coley Rimmer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenn View Baptist Church at 4275 Glenn High Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.