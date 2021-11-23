Mask decision postponed

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) Superintendent Tricia McManus delayed making a new recommendation for masking requirements throughout the school district until the end of November. McManus would have presented her recommendation during last week’s WS/FCS Board of Education meeting but decided to postpone because advice from the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and local infectious disease experts to continue masking had not changed since the Board previously voted on the matter on October 28. For more, see the Tuesday, November 23, 2021 edition.