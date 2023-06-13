Martin

Cleta Gladys Corbin Martin went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Cleta was born in Chickasha, OK on July, 26, 1933, the daughter of Gerdes and Bertha Corbin.

Cleta and Jim Martin were united in marriage on August 20, 1949 in Lordsburg, NM and were blessed with 48 years until his passing in 1997.

Cleta was a faithful member of the Linville Forest Church of Christ in Kernersville, North Carolina.

Cleta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; son, Darrell; daughter, Betty Ann Taylor; grandson, Jonathan Taylor; and sisters, Bonita Ward, Delores Fisher, and Janice Chura.

She is survived by daughter, Carol June Martin of Kernersville, NC; son, James Lintz; son, Buddy (Theda) Martin of Wynne, AR, and their children Dr. April Martin and Jennifer (Josh) Wyatt; son-in-law, John (Betty) Taylor of McCrory, and their children Timmy (Nikki) Taylor, Troy (Mindy) Taylor, and Travis (Tara) Taylor; great grandchildren, Timothy, Hannah, Austin, Megan (Billy), Ben, Breanna (Jody), Zachary and Jackson; great-great grandchildren Colton, Sammy, Kylie Ray and Luke; brother, Darrell McClellan(Connie); sister, Debbie (Jerre) Evans; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services in North Carolina will be held at 6:00PM Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. The family will greet friends from 5:00PM to 6:00PM Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Funeral services in Arkansas will be held at 11:00AM Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Thompson-Wilson Funeral Home Chapel in Wynne, AR. Interment will follow at Eight Mile Cemetery in Beedeville, AR. The family will greet friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM Monday prior to the service at the funeral home

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are James Lintz, Timmy Taylor, Troy Taylor, Travis Taylor, Timothy Taylor, Don Moore, Boyce “Butch” Martin, and Josh Wyatt. Honorary pallbearers are John Taylor, and John Martin.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com