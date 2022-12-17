Martin

Spencer David Martin (Ike), of Kernersville, went to be with his Savior on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend of 60 years, Peggy Martin. He served in the US Army and began his working career with Western Electric. He later worked as an airline mechanic for Piedmont Airlines and retired as a foreman from US Airways. He enjoyed the time he served as a captain with the Triangle Volunteer Fire Dept. Prior to his illness, he enjoyed helping others and working with his models and wood carvings. Ike was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He always had a smile and a great sense of humor. Ike was loved by all who knew him. Surviving are his son, Jeffrey D. Martin; granddaughter, Brittany Martin; and great grandson, Zaire. A graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oaklawn Baptist Church where Ike was a member; or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com