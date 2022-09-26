Martin

Ruth Wheeling Martin of Kernersville, NC passed away September 26, 2022 at the age of 86 at her residence in Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem, NC.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 7, 2022 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville, NC. The family will receive friends one hour before the service beginning at 10:00 AM.

Ruth was born in North Wilkesboro, NC to the late Zona and Raymond Wheeling on April 22, 1936. She attended Hanes High School and graduated in 1954. Ruth worked for many years for First Union Bank before medically retiring in the early 1980s. She loved politics, current events, sports, and spending time with her family.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 63 years, Howard L. Martin of Kernersville and her daughter Mandy (Steve) Martin Adamczak of Greensboro, NC. Ruth also has three grandsons, Stephen (19), Parker (15) and Brooks (13) Adamczak all of Greensboro, NC. Ruth was preceded in death by eight of her eleven siblings. She is survived by her sister, Jane Iman of Kernersville, NC and brother, Scott Wheeling of Winston-Salem, NC.

Per Ruth’s request, she asked in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics of NC and Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem, NC.