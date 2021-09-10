Marshall

HIGH POINT – Barney Glenn “B.G.” Marshall, Jr., passed away peacefully at Moses Cone Hospital on September 10, 2021, his 66th birthday. B.G. was born on September 10, 1955 in Guilford County to the late Barney, Sr. and Mary Burchett Marshall. B.G. was a graduate of Northwest Guilford High School. He was one of the most loved and respected members of the Colfax community and was always willing to help others do anything. He and his father-in-law, Edward Williard, ran a dairy farm and did other farming for many years. B.G. never met a tractor he did not love (and fix). He had a soft spot in his heart for animals. He farmed all over this western part of Guilford County for many people and is a hero to many younger and older folks. Surviving are his wife, Frances “Fran” Williard Marshall; his sister-in-law, Joan Williard Behrens (Philip); his uncle and aunt, Thomas Fred Burchett and Saxon; his aunt, Doris Boyce of Naples, FL; his uncle and aunt, Terry Marshall and Linda; cousins, Mary Johnson (Dennis) of Naples, FL, Lisa McLaughlin (Doug) of Greensboro, Wendy Basil (Anthony) of Colfax, and Gina Tucker (Scott) of Colfax; Ted Burchett of Greensboro, Fred Burchett, Jr. (Denise) of Cary; R.D. Marshall (Kempy) of Colfax; Craig Marshall (Heidi) of Oak Ridge, and Owen Marshall (Hayley) of Kernersville; niece, Margot Behrens; nephew, Arto Behrens; many special great nieces and nephews; and his dedicated farm assistant, Johnna Osborne, who shared his love for farming and worked with him on the farm for many years. A graveside celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church Cemetery in Colfax with Rev. Phil Kirkman officiating. There will be no formal visitation, but friends may come and pay respects to B.G. from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 14, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shady Grove Wesleyan Church Cemetery Fund, 119 Bunker Hill Road, Colfax, NC 27235. Friends and family can view and sign the guest book at www.hayworth-miller.com.