Manns

Winston-Salem – Mr. Cornelius “BC” Manns, 75, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health Medical Center. He was born on April 24, 1945 in Guilford County to Mack Manns and Maxine Brooks Manns. He graduated from Laughlin High School in Summerfield NC in 1963 where he was a part of the basketball team. He also attended Winston-Salem State University with a concentration in Business. BC was avid golfer and loved to play different courses. After 45 years as Operations Manager, he retired from Gilbarco. He was member of St. Peters World Outreach Center where he would alternate driving the church van. BC believed in service to his community where he provided and served meals to the homeless at the Salvation Army. He helped coach Little League Football and participated in the African American Youth Mentor program where he provided golf lessons. BC was a generous supporter of the March for Babies for which he and his fiancée annually raised over $5000.00.

He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, BC was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Manns; and his aunts who helped raise him, Odessa Brooks, Lucy Wilson, Nellie Frazier, and Elsie Frazier. Left to cherish his memory are three sons, Wesley Manns (wife, Jametta), Cornelius L. Jefferies (wife, Sunny Joyce), and Cornelius D. Manns, Jr.; three daughters, Alisa Manns (husband, Roger), Lisa Alameda (husband, Edwin), and Tashika “Tasha” Russell (husband, Travis); his fiancée, Charlisa Y. Davis of Fayetteville, NC; nine grandchildren, David Gregg, Lamar Gregg, Delana Davis, Delano Davis II, Shelena Houck, Cornelius Hardy, Tristian Jones, Harper Jefferies, and Tre’Von Jones; and 11 great grandchildren.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for BC’s fiancée, Charlisa for her love and care for him over the years.

With social distancing observed and masks requested, a graveside service for BC will be held at 11 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Due to public restrictions, there will be no formal visitation, but friends may come and view Mr. Manns as well as sign the register book from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.