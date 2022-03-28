Maness

Donald Ray Maness, 58, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home. He was born July 6, 1963, in Newport News, Virginia to the late Toye Ann Maness and Roger Maness. Donald was employed as a welder at Johnson Controls and Deer Hitachi. One of Donald’s favorite hobbies was to ride his motorcycle.

Surviving are his three daughters, Brandie, Courtnie, and Lauren Maness; two granddaughters; two sisters Cynthia and Kathy; and two brothers Rodney and Robert.

Currently, there will be no formal services, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.