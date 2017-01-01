Man taken into custody

Although court documents don’t list a home address, news outlets are reporting that a man taken into custody in Winston-Salem this past week for taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot in January is a Kernersville resident.

The Washington D.C. Bureau of Fox 8 News published an online article, first reported June 17 and then updated June 18, stating, “On Wednesday, the FBI took Anthony Joseph Scirica, of Kernersville, into custody at the Winston-Salem courthouse.” For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 19 & 20, 2021 edition.