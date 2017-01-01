Man sentenced

Lionel Robinson, 43, of Wendell, was sentenced to 356 months in prison for a string of armed robberies targeting Aldi stores across Eastern North Carolina between January and March 2019. In October 2022, a jury convicted Robinson for two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

From January 2019 until March 2019, Robinson, sometimes with an accomplice, targeted Aldi stores in Kernersville, Lexington, Rocky Mount, Fayetteville, Winterville, and Indian Trail. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 20 & 21, 2023 edition.