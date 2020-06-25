Man indicted

A former solid waste supervisor for the Town of Kernersville has now been indicted by a grand jury on felony charges he falsely obtained property through his position.

Earlier this month, the Kernersville Police Department announced that Thad Leslie Buck, 53, of 1770 Peabody Forest Trail in Colfax, had been charged with eight counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Buck was arrested on October 1 and held under a $50,000 unsecured bond.

