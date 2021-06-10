After saying farewell to long-time pastor Rick Carter, Pastor Phil Kuntz is being welcomed at Main Street United Methodist Church (UMC) as the new assistant pastor. His first official day will be July 6.
Main Street UMC associate pastor
