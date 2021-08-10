Macy Grove Road Industrial Park

An annexation and rezoning case before the Kernersville Board of Aldermen last Wednesday night has been postponed until September at the request of the property’s potential developer in order to further meet with neighbors.

Municipal chambers at Town Hall was nearly full of spectators seated in the audience during the board’s regular monthly meeting, with most there to hear a public hearing on the annexation and rezoning of just more than 203 acres located in both Forsyth and Guilford counties, east of Macy Grove Road and south of U.S. 421. For more, see the Tuesday, August 10, 2021 edititon.