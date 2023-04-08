Mabe

Bronda Lee Shaw Mabe, 80, of Danbury, NC passed away peacefully Saturday, April 8, 2023.

A native of Guilford County, NC, Bronda was the wife of Rayvon Mabe and the daughter of Robert Shaw and Lucille Lawrence Shaw, both deceased. Bronda has always been busy and active. She was a member of the Hanes High School Basketball Team. Bronda was a member of the Kernersville Eastern Stars. She has operated as a salon owner and stylist for 54 years, either working on her own or through other hair salons in town and most recently worked at Checkers Hair Salon. She was also a realtor and has worked for Coldwell Banker, Century 21, REMAX Realty, and Keller-Williams. Bronda served on the Kernersville Town’s Board of Adjustment and the Kernersville Planning Board for over 20 years. She was active throughout her life and just recently retired in December 2021.

Survivors include her husband, Rayvon; two daughters, B. Lucretia James and husband, Tim James, and Jennifer S. Shields and husband, Tod Shields; son, Lewis C. Smith, III and wife, Cathy H. Smith; stepdaughter, Sheri Young and husband, Dwayne Young; six grandchildren, Cory James and wife, Lisa, Chadwick James and wife, Leah, Brandon Shields, Brantley Shields, Lewis C. Smith, IV and wife, Ashleigh, and Megan H. Smith; four step-grandchildren, Westin Tompkins, Jack Young, Dylan Hege, and Sydney Hege; seven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and two very special friends, Mona Holmes, and Genelle Hicks.

In addition to her parents, Bronda was preceded in death by her first husband, Lewis C. Smith, Jr.; and second husband, David K. Martin.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 12:30PM Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Young and Pastor Harry Wood officiating. Interment will follow at the Woodland Cemetery, Winston-Salem, NC. The family will visit with friends from 11:00AM to 12:30PM Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com

Memorial contributions may be made to New Birth Baptist Church, P.O. Box 986, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.