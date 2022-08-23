Lyndon

KERNERSVILLE – Mr. Bobby Shaw Lyndon, 91, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehab. Bobby was born on August 3, 1931 in Davidson County to George and Annie Shaw Lyndon.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, George; and twin sister, Betty.

Surviving are his wife, Gale Martin Lyndon; a daughter, Lynn McNeilly (Russell); a son, David Lyndon (Cindy); two step children, Chris Porter (Ami), and Paula Carr (Tony); three grandchildren, Matthew Goad (Rebecca), Scott Goad (Ashlie), and Allen Lyndon (Dana); a step grand-daughter, Renee Powell (Danny); seven great grandchildren; and step nieces and nephew.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Ralph Henderson officiating. Inurnment will follow at Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church, P O Box 249, Kernersville, NC 27285.

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.