Lundergan

Grace Cordelia Dobbins Yeager Lundergan, age 100 years, peacefully passed away on June 18. She was born on January 22, 1923 and was 1 of 6 children. Her parents were Beulah (Logan) and Nelson Dobbins of Yadkinville, NC. Grace was the much loved mother of 7 children and the adored wife of 2 men. She married Francis Joseph Yeager from Lansdowne, PA in 1943 and they had 7 children. They were happily married 51 years, until his death in 1994. In 2005 she married Robert Lundergan of Kernersville, NC and they were happily married 14 years, until his death in 2019.

Grace was a very talented woman who could do anything she set her mind to. After graduating from Yadkinville High School at age 16, she entered University of North Carolina at Greensboro, graduating in 1943. After graduation she was offered a scholarship to North Carolina State University to study Engineering to build airplane engines for the military, but declined it to marry her first husband, Captain Frank Yeager, who eventually became Forsyth County District Attorney and District Court Judge.

After Frank served in World War II, they returned to Grace’s father’s farm in Yadkin County. They were involved in the hatching egg business for several years where they raised chickens with their children, 4000 at a time, while also tending a huge garden. Grace managed the family poultry operation while Frank went to law school at Wake Forest University. She spent hours canning fruits and vegetables for her family and was an excellent seamstress keeping all of her children well dressed in the clothes she made for them. That garden, the chickens and cows on the farm kept the family busy and fed for 15 years before the family moved to Walkertown, NC. Grace was also a school teacher for many years and taught home economics and physical science in Yadkinville, NC and in Forsyth County, NC.

For fun, Grace enjoyed playing golf (often with her children) at Pinebrook Country Club (currently Maple Chase Country Club). She made over 75 porcelain dolls for her children, hand knitted beautiful sweaters, was a Girl Scout Leader, folk art painter, an avid reader and a talented pianist. Her afternoons were often spent walking her driveway as she faithfully recited The Rosary.

Grace was extremely interested in politics and she never missed her favorite political talk radio programs. She was an incredibly bright and creative woman and could solve any problem she faced. She was quiet and an excellent listener – as her children sometimes told her more than they should have. She was very patient, calm, wise and a devoted wife to both of her late husbands and a source of strength to all who knew her. Along with all her talents, she also had a wonderful sense of humor which brought laughter to her devoted caregivers and family.

Grace is survived by her sister, Ruth Dobbins Shermer of Yadkinville, NC; as well as 6 of her 7 children, and 2 stepchildren. Kathryn Yeager McClain (Gary) of Tequesta, Florida, Christine Yeager Williams (Bo) of Brevard, NC, Virginia Yeager Brown (Tal) of Bermuda Run, NC, Benjamin Nelson Yeager (Harriett Clark) of New London, NC, Elizabeth Yeager Moon Fisher (Jim) of Pinehurst, NC, and Carolyn Yeager Hall (George) of Oak Ridge, NC, Cecelia Lundergan Flanary (Keith) of Raleigh, NC and Susan Lundergan Berrier (Chuck) of Carlisle, PA, as well as 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, Preceding her in death are her parents Beulah and Nelson Dobbins, her husbands Frank Yeager and Robert Lundergan, her sisters Anne Folks of Cocoa, Florida and Nancy Haigwood of Beaverton, Oregon, her brothers Charles Nelson Dobbins, DVM of Athens, Georgia and James Dobbins of Fayetteville, NC, her son Francis Joseph (Joe) Yeager Jr., her grandson, Joshua (Josh) Mark McClain, and her stepson and wife Patrick and Beverly Lundergan.

Grace became a devout Roman Catholic upon her marriage to Frank Yeager and remained one her entire life. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville, NC. She was the matriarch of our family and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. The family and “Miss Grace” extend their deepest gratitude to all the incredibly kind and loving caregivers (affectionately called “Miss Paula”) and staff from Home Loving Care of Kernersville and Brookstone of Clemmons.

Grace’s celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 24 at 10:00 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S Cherry Street, Kernersville, NC. Rosary and viewing will begin at 9:00 AM preceding the Mass service. All are welcome to a reception immediately following the service at Holy Cross Education Building located next to the church. Funeral services provided by Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services, Kernersville, NC. Memorial donations in memory of Grace Yeager Lundergan may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S Cherry Street Kernersville, NC 27284 or to The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, PO Box 2044, Kernersville, NC 27285.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com