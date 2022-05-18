Lunch with Leaders

The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce held its second quarterly installment of its Lunch with Leaders series remotely on Tuesday, May 11, entitled “Covid-19: A HealthCare Perspective: Moving Forward.”

Featured speakers included Deno Adkins of Cone Health, Kirsten Royster of Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Dr. Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Joshua Swift of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. For more, see the Tuesday, May 18, 20221 edition.