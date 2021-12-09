Lovings

Matthew Lovings, 34, passed away on December 9, 2021 at Kate B. Reynolds Home in Winston Salem. Matt was born in Forsyth County on October 12, 1987. Matt went to be in Heaven with mother Donna Lovings and is survived by father Dennis Lovings, sister Jennifer Lutz and a special little girl Alana Lovings, nephews Caleb and Corbin Lutz and niece Karlie Lutz. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice of Winston Salem. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, December 16 from 6-8 pm at Pine Grove Methodist Church, located at 1018 Piney Grove Road, Kernersville NC.