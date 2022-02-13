Lorenz

George William Lorenz, 71, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Sunday, February 13, 2022.

A native of Bronx, NY, George was the son of the late George A. Lorenz and Anne R. Kilgalon. George was the loving and devoted husband of Mary Lorenz, the doting father of Heather Grace Lorenz and Joseph George Lorenz and adoring Papa to Tytus Thompson Lorenz-Howlett.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Mary; daughter, Heather and her son Tytus; and son, Joseph. He is also survived by his sister Carol Ann Lorenz and husband Christopher Vecsey, brother Vincent Lorenz and wife Gina Lorenz, and brother Mark Lorenz and wife Annette Lorenz, along with countless cousins, nieces and nephews.

George was a life long Printer, a guitarist, and entrepreneur. He enjoyed landscaping and various outdoor projects. His love for his family was unwavering, and spending time with his Grandson Tytus was his favorite past time.

A Celebration of Life will be held for George, Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at Footnote Coffee & Cocktails, between 3pm-7pm, in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers and memorial, the family requests donations made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

www.stjude.org