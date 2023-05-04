Looking for new police chief

The Town of Kernersville is in the process of hiring a new Kernersville Police Department (KPD) chief and is close to making its decision.

Kernersville Police Chief Tim Summers announced in early April that he will be retiring from the KPD in the very near future. Summers will have served in the KPD for over 31 years when he officially retires. Summers replaced former KPD Police Chief Scott Cunningham. Cunningham was named KPD police chief in June 2008 and served until Jan. 31, 2017. Summers’ first official day as KPD chief was Feb. 1, 2017.

Hiring a quality new police chief is an extensive process, which the Town takes very seriously. Kernersville Town Manager Curtis Swisher said there was plenty of interest in the position, and not just from the local, but also state and regional level.

“We had 20 applicants and they were from all over. We tried to keep it to North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, but we had applicants from one side of the country to the other,” Swisher said. For more, see the Thursday, May 4, 2023 edition.