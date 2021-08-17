Local dollars

A day before the N.C. House passed a new two-year budget, senior budget writer Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Republican who represents the 75th District in Forsyth County, shared that the House proposed budget includes millions of dollars in funding to not only the county, but Kernersville and Walkertown as well.

“It’s a really good budget,” Lambeth told the Kernersville News last Wednesday as he discussed how much funding has been targeted locally.

