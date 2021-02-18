Lloyd

Dorothy Duggins Lloyd, 95, of Kernersville, NC went to her heavenly home February 18, 2021.

Dorothy was born in Forsyth County to Lelia Nell and John William Duggins. She attended Gray High School in Winston-Salem. She worked for Armour Meat Company and retired from Hanes Hosiery Mills. She volunteered at North Carolina Baptist Hospital for over 25 years.

She loved reading her Bible and has read her Bible cover to cover six times. She loved doing word find puzzles and writing poetry. One of the big joys in her life was her son-in-law, David, taking her to McDonalds every Friday to meet her friends.

She was married to James Robert Lloyd on March 01,1946. They lived in Sanford, FL the first year of their marriage. Then they lived the rest in Winston-Salem where they raised their four children.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, James “Bob” Robert Lloyd, Sr. and a grandson, Jimmy Roberts, lovingly called Jim Bo. She leaves behind her sister, Betty Duggins Lloyd; children, James Robert Lloyd (wife: Jane), Carolyn Batson (husband: Steve), William Lloyd (wife: Julia), Debra Cates (husband: David), her many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her special niece: Linda Landou. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life that kept her going.

Services will be held at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home at 213 W. Mountain St., Kernersville, NC. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. Funeral service will be in the chapel at the funeral home at 11:00 AM on February 24, 2021. Burial will follow the service at 1:00 PM at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown, NC. Anyone is welcome to attend. We ask that you please wear a mask.

Friends and family may view and sign guest book at www.piercejeffersonfuneralservice.com.

Donations may be made to Trellis Hospice in Winston-Salem, NC. https://www.trellissupport.org/content/ways-give

Till we meet again, Mom.

Love,

DP, JR, Angel Baby, and Baby Girl.