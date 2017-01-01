Litter Sweep

The Spring Litter Sweep is underway and needs your help. Last year, more than 13.5 million pounds of litter were picked up from state-maintained roadways.

Now through April 30, grab a group of people and a trash bag and head out to a local road to help keep North Carolina clean.

“Our volunteers, you know, we could not do it without them. We have great contract services that we use. We also have our team as you saw out there today. But our volunteers are the hawks. We see a lot of them on Saturdays, on the weekends, taking their personal time to do things that we can prevent,” Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said.

For more information on how you can participate, visit ncdot.gov/littersweep?.