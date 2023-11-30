Light Up The Night

On December 2, Oak Ridge is hosting Light Up the Night to welcome the holiday season. The event will be held at Oak Ridge Town Park from 2pm until 7pm. The rain date for the event is December 3. The Light Up the Night event is sponsored by Ramilya Siegel of Keller Williams Realty and put on by the Oak Ridge Special Events Committee.

