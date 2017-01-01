Life-saving fire equipment

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) has been awarded more than $80,000 in grant funding to purchase life-saving equipment that will benefit the entire community.

Town Manager Curtis Swisher briefed the Board of Aldermen on the proposed purchase of six automatic chest compression devices using a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant, totaling $81,902.72, during the Board’s August 31 and September 6 meetings.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 17 & 18, 2022 edition.