Legislative maps

Legislative districts for the state’s 2022 mid-term elections in November remain up in the air after the N.C. Supreme Court struck down the newest maps from the General Assembly on Friday.

In the 4-3 party-line ruling, the justices wrote that the current map was an illegal partisan gerrymander that is “unconstitutional beyond a reasonable doubt.”

In their decision, the Democratic majority ordered the GOP-controlled legislature to redraw both congressional and General Assembly seats by Friday, Feb. 18. The ruling also requires lawmakers to provide an explanation of how partisan fairness was calculated. For more, see the Tuesday, February 8, 2022 edition.