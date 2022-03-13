Lawson

Winston-Salem – Mr. Elmer “Curly” Clarington Lawson, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 13, 2022. He was born on August 4, 1932, in Forsyth County to Wesley and Lily Lawson. Curly was a truck driver and retired after 60 years of service. His faith and family were the most important things in his life, never wavering from his commitment to the Lord or those he loved. He was a faithful member of Linville Forest Church of Christ where he served as an Elder for 16 years. He was an avid music lover and an accomplished, self-taught guitarist who was invited to display his talents in Nashville, TN with the top performing bands of his day. Curly loved to work in his vegetable garden, especially with his great grandchildren. He also en-joyed sitting and talking with his special and devoted neighbors. Curly was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He was known as “Pa” to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Curly was preceded in death by three siblings, Howard, Carol, and Harold; as well as his daughter-in-law, Sandra Lawson. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Nancy Tilley Lawson; one son, Barry Lawson (Regina Mounce Kennedy, who was very special to Curly); one daughter, Ann Lawson Ervin; three grandchildren, Brandon Lawson (wife, Lauren), Candace Bradshaw (husband, Bryan), and Shanna Ashley (husband, Brian); seven great grandchildren, Addison, Brady, Braxton, Paisley, Camille, Colin, and Colette; his twin brother, Delmer Lawson (wife, Doris); brother, Alton “Al” Lawson, and sister, Carolyn Cox (husband, James); and niece and nephew, Tim Tilley and Wanda Nelson.

A funeral service for Curly will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Linville For-est Church of Christ with Kelly Brown officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church foyer. Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lin-ville Forest Church of Christ at 450 Linville Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.