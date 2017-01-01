Laughter

James B. Laughter, Jr.

It is with great sadness and even a greater respect for his life that we mark the passing of Jim Laughter. We may revel, however, in the certainty that he is now re-united with his beloved wife, Barbara Ann, in a Kingdom of love, happiness and endless peace.

Jim was a proud yet humble veteran of the Korean War and counted himself among the few sur-vivors of the notable destruction and sinking of the mine sweeper escort ship USS Hobson.

Born and raised in Sedge Garden, Jim made his lifelong home there with Barbara Ann where their doors where always open to family and friends alike. There simply are no words to de-scribe the depth and breadth of Jim’s endless generosity and sense of obligation to family, friends and community.

Jim is survived by two sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, a multitude of nephews and nieces, grand nephews and nieces, and great grand nephews and nieces.

Services in his memory and honor will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 26 at Sedge Gar-den United Methodist Church with the Rev. Justin Lowe officiating. There will be a visitation following committal.

Contributions in memoriam may be made directly to Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville, NC 27284 and to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, www.t2t.org. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.