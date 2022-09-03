Langdon

KERNERSVILLE – Hampton Ford Langdon, 91, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born on March 30, 1931, to the late Paul and Sallie Langdon. Hampton was a pharmacist for 47 years, 20 of those years owning his own store, Scotty Drugs, which he took immense pride in. He was a hard worker and proved this through his activity in the local community with the Rotary Club. Mr. Langdon was a proud and respected veteran of the US Army. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, and friend. Those who met him always spoke well of him, and he will most definitely be remembered for his compassion and kind-heartedness.

In addition to his parents, Hampton is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Gene Reynolds Langdon, and two brothers Donald and Thel Langdon.

To carry on Hampton’s memory are his two sons, Eric Langdon and Scott Langdon (Donna); daughter, Leanne Mordoch (George); three grandchildren, Alexandra Mordoch, Danielle Mordoch, and Tyler Mordoch; brother, Carl Langdon; special friend, Ima Adam; as well as many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held on at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Ralph Henderson officiating. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 896 Old Winston Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284, or a charity of choice. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com