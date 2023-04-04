Land Clearing and Inert Debris Landfill

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners are currently considering a special use permit requested by David and Betty Lawson for a Land Clearing and Inert Debris (LCID) Landfill and borrow site area for property located on the east side of Piney Grove Road and across from Lawson Acres Drive. A special use permit is required for the development of a LCID Landfill greater than two acres and a borrow site. The address will remain 2169 Piney Grove Road.

The acreage for the site is roughly 73.45 acres. The site is heavily wooded and is undeveloped. For more, see the Tuesday, April 4, 2023 edition.