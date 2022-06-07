KPRD master plan

The Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department (KPRD) is preparing to update its master plan and would like the public to participate in the process.

“We are updating our system wide parks and recreation master plan. It’s a 10-year plan that road maps the future of parks, greenways, and recreation for the Town,” said KPRD Director Ernie Pages.

