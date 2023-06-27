KPD Open House

On Thursday, June 29 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) will host an Open House event for anyone interested in joining the department. This will be a first-hand experience to allow anyone interested in joining law enforcement to see and hear from officers in the KPD. Those interested will be given a tour that consists of displaying the many opportunities the KPD has to offer.

The KPD has competitive pay, excellent benefits, specialized units, a take home car, the latest technology in equipment and, most importantly, a culture of support, said KPD Lt. Jimmy Deeney.

