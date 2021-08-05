Koscher

Mary Lucy Moss Koscher, 71, of Stokesdale, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 5, 2021 at Wesley Long Memorial Hospital.

Born, January 18, 1950, in Gary, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Walter Clyde Moss Jr. and the late Gertrude Wiggins Moss.

Mary was retired from the UNC School of the Arts, and she dearly loved and cherished the time that she spent during her tenure at the school. She was a faithful member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bruce Koscher of the home; daughters, Sabrina Williams (Chad) of Kernersville, Shannon Cavenaugh (Eddy) of Lewisville; grandchildren, Savanna, Dillon, Chase, and Chandler; sisters, Nancy Nelson, and Carole Phillips; and brother, John Moss.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church at 9:00 AM on Saturday, August 14,2021. A visitation will be held a Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service- Kernersville Chapel from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday, August 9, 2021.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation in Mary’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123

