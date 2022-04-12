Korner’s Folly request

Körner’s Folly made its annual presentation and budget request to the Kernersville Board of Aldermen on March 30, asking the Town for the same $40,000 in funding the non-profit received last year.

According to the request, funding from the Town is used to promote Körner’s Folly through a variety of mediums such as printed materials for distribution, digital advertising, on-air public relations, print advertisements, social media and search engine marketing, and press releases to local media outlets.

