Körner’s Folly made its annual presentation and budget request to the Kernersville Board of Aldermen on March 30, asking the Town for the same $40,000 in funding the non-profit received last year.
According to the request, funding from the Town is used to promote Körner’s Folly through a variety of mediums such as printed materials for distribution, digital advertising, on-air public relations, print advertisements, social media and search engine marketing, and press releases to local media outlets.
For more, see the Tuesday, April 12, 2022 edition.
Korner’s Folly request
