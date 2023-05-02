Knights of Columbus golf tournament

Interested golfers and sponsors are invited to participate in this year’s Operation LAMB & Holy Cross Council 8509 Golf Classic to be held Saturday, May 20 at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville.

The popular Captain’s Choice golf tournament is being hosted by the Knights of Columbus from Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville. The entry fee is $75 per player. The tournament will have an 8 a.m. shotgun tee time. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and coffee and doughnuts will be provided. Those participating will also receive lunch courtesy of Chick-fil-A, a complimentary gift bag and cooling cloths, the opportunity to purchase two tee busters and two mulligans for $5 each, and free beverages and snacks during the tournament, with donations accepted.

