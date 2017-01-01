KLT grant request

The Kernersville Little Theatre (KLT) presented its annual presentation and budget request to the Kernersville Board of Aldermen on February 23, asking the Town for a slightly higher amount than the previous year’s funding.

Last year, aldermen approved providing the KLT with $7,200 in grant funding. This year, the KLT is asking the Board for an $8,000 contribution.