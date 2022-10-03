King

Howard Lee King, age 83, of Kernersville NC, passed away on October 3, 2022, in Novant Kernersville Medical Center in Kernersville, NC.

Born on August 22, 1939, in Mitchell County, he was the son of the late Frank and Essie Tipton King. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters; Dorothy Grindstaff, Mary Louise King, Willie Mae Raby, and Dora Willis; and his brothers; Brown King and James King.

Howard loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed piddling with and repairing all types of machines. He loved to fish. Howard was also an incredible woodworker and handyman. He began his career as a welder for the Newport News Shipyard in Newport News, VA. He worked later as a welder for ITT Grinnell in Kernersville and Thermcraft in Winston-Salem, NC.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Frances King; daughter, Angela Triplett (Todd); and son, Steven King (Jody), all of Kernersville; and his sister; Barbara Brummitt of Spruce Pine, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Megan Sizemore (Ryan)of Kernersville, Brielle King of Thomasville, Mitch Triplett (Hallie) of Jamestown, and Rhaina King of Kernersville. He had three great grandchildren.

A graveside service for Howard King will be held on Friday, October 7th, 2022 at noon at the East Lawn Gardens of Memories Mausoleum Chapel in Kernersville with the Rev. Tim Duncan officiating. Family will receive friends from 11:00 until noon. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

The family would like to offer a heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to the Trellis Hospice staff, the compassionate nurses and doctors of Novant Kernersville Medical Center and his Novant cancer team that was able to extend his life by many years that we thought we would not have.

