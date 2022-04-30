King

Ruth Anese King, 92, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Countryside Manor, Stokesdale, NC.

A native of Forsyth County, Ruth was the daughter of Rufus J. King and Arra McGee King, both deceased. Ruth was a lifelong member of Cherry Street United Methodist Church, Kernersville, NC. She was retired from Western Electric (Nokia) with 25 years of service.

Survivors include her nephew, Larry King and wife, Pat; great nephew, Ryan King; three great-great nephews, Brady King, Brennan King, and Rylan King; and one great-great niece, Kyleigh King.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence King and his wife, Jane; and numerous McGee family cousins.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Drew Southern officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will greet friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

