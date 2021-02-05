King

Cecil Fred King, 95, went home to be with the Lord February 5, 2021.

Graveside Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held 2:30PM Wednesday February 10, 2021 with a time of “walk through” visiting with the family and friends from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home.

A lifelong resident of Forsyth County, Cecil was the son of the late Manila Parrish King and Luther Cary King. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Nelson King; sisters, Mary King, Ruby Eaton, and Levi Mabe; brothers, Robah King, Robert King, James King, and Ray King; and son-in-law, Steven McCracken.

He served his country with the United States Army during World War II. Cecil was retired from the former Lorillard Tobacco Company. He was a charter member of Main Street Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Phyllis McCracken of Winston-Salem; sons, Danny King and Kim of Kernersville, Stephen King and Melissa of Kernersville, Clayton King and Sherry of Lexington, and Rodney King and Debbie of Topsail Beach, NC; twelve grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27101