Kincaid

James (Jimmy) Melvin Kincaid, 64, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at Kate B Reynolds Hospice of Winston-Salem, NC.

He was born on November 27th 1958 in Winston-Salem NC. He is preceded in death by his father John E Kincaid II and mother Delphine H. Kincaid of Kernersville.

Jimmy survived by his brothers and sister, John E. Kincaid III and his wife Robin of Pinnacle NC, Steve M. Kincaid of Walnut Cove NC, David A. Kincaid of Kernersville NC, Mike T. Kincaid of Kernersville NC, Thomas (Tommy) Kincaid and his wife Jayne of Kernersville NC, his sister Susan R Kincaid of Southport NC and several nieces and nephew.

Grave side services will be held on Friday December 16, 2022 at 2 pm at Mt Gur Cemetery, 1050 Cemetery St. Kernersville NC 27284

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kate B Reynolds Hospice of Winston-Salem.