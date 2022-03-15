Kimbrough will have challenger in November

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. won’t have to face a primary challenge in May, but the first-term Democratic sheriff will face a GOP challenger on the ballot in the November general election.

Ernie Leyba filed his Republican candidacy for Forsyth County sheriff on December 6, the same day as Kimbrough. Not long after, the state courts closed the filing period as they looked at the legality of newly drawn legislative maps. When the filing period reopened on February 23, no other Republican or Democratic candidates filed campaigns with the county board of elections, leaving Kimbrough and Leyba to square off in November.

For more, see the Tuesday, March 15, 2022 edition.