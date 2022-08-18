Kimbrough defends detention officers

A response from Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. was swift after learning that a Kernersville woman had publicly accused his officers at the detention center of beating her son, Matthew West, an inmate at the facility.

In a statement published on the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Facebook page on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Kimbrough asserted the opposite was true.

“It has been brought to our attention that a post was made about one of our Detention Officers in which the full truth was not told. The son of Amy Litaker is a resident at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center. This weekend he brutally assaulted (two) of our Detention Officers, including a 61-year-old female Detention Officer,” Kimbrough said.

A press conference on Wednesday afternoon conducted by Kimbrough and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill addressed the issue, with O’Neill concluding that felony assault charges against the inmate had his support.

For more, see the Thursday, August 18, 2022 edition.