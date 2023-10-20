Kiger

Walkertown- Mrs. Mary Jane Durham Kiger, 80, passed away Friday, October 20, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born July 28, 1943, in Guilford County, the daughter of John and Annie Wilson Durham. A member of Kerwin Baptist Church, she was also retired from LCP Plastics. She enjoyed her dog, Anna Mae as well as her yard work and her birds. Mary Jane was a sweet woman who loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband William Kiger; her daughters, Julie Phillips, Shelia Shinault, Pattie Bradshaw; her sister, Grace Kiger; her brother, John Durham and a grandson Christopher Phillips. Survivors include her son, Jeff Bradshaw (Christina) of Kernersville; nine grandchildren, Gage Bradshaw, Brooke Bradshaw, Alex Bradshaw, Rocky McCormick, Patricia Pinnix, Stacey Creech, Heaven Shinault, Roy Shinault, Tristen Phillips and Chase Shinault, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Kerwin Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Hawtree, Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.