KFRD grant funding

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) has received $24,000 in grant funding that will better equip the department through the purchase of lifesaving equipment, fulfilling a critical need within the KFRD, officials announced earlier this week.

According to the KFRD, the grant totals $24,130 and was awarded to the department by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. A new Firehouse Subs restaurant opened on South Main Street in Kernersville in October 2019.

