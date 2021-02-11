The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) has received $24,000 in grant funding that will better equip the department through the purchase of lifesaving equipment, fulfilling a critical need within the KFRD, officials announced earlier this week.
According to the KFRD, the grant totals $24,130 and was awarded to the department by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. A new Firehouse Subs restaurant opened on South Main Street in Kernersville in October 2019.
For more, see the Thursday, February 11, 2021 edition.
KFRD grant funding
The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) has received $24,000 in grant funding that will better equip the department through the purchase of lifesaving equipment, fulfilling a critical need within the KFRD, officials announced earlier this week.
Previous post: Recruit Firefighter of the Year
Next post: New School Board member