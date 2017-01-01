Key Volunteer

On Monday, November 13, the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce held the 55th Annual Banquet at the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department, Station 42.

At the event, awards were given out, including the Citizen of the Year Award, Key Volunteer of the Year, The Arnold G. King Community Distinguished Service Award, Joan and Lee Hope Impact Award and the Lawrence E. Pope Economic Development Award.

“The Key Volunteer Award dates back to 1995, recognizing a person or persons who is of significant assistance to the Chamber, it’s mission and particularly in program development,” Chris Comer, president of the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce said. “He’s a yes person who is happy to help in any way possible. He’s not afraid to take on new and big things, all while leading a team of very important people that keep Kernersville safe.”

The 2023 Key Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Dan Wemyss, who serves as a lieutenant for the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) Patrol Services Bureau. He has worked in law enforcement for over 25 years, with 23 of those years working with the KPD.

